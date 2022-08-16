A visually impaired man with an assistance dog was told to leave a McDonald's branch by an employee for the second time this year.

In May Stephen Anderson was told that dogs were not allowed in the fast food chain.

Mr Anderson began legal proceedings and eventually accepted an out of court settlement.

Two months later at the same branch he was told to leave again.

Barney the dog

Mr Anderson told ITV News that there was no consideration for the fact that Barney, his dog, was an assistance dog helping Stephen get around.

"Barney was given to me from The Seeing Dogs Alliance about six years ago to really ramp up my independence and allow me to live a more comfortable and fulfilling life.

"He is essentially an obstacle avoider, with a cane you're constantly looking for things to avoid whereas Barney avoids them for me and enables me not to be so stressed when out and about," he said.

On the second occasion Mr Anderson was approached 'within ten seconds' of entering the chain. He said it was clear that 'lessons had not been learnt'.

Stephen walking down the high street with Barney

"I feel betrayed, I feel lied to. I was told that there would be change, and clearly there wasn't.

"It was yet another kick in the teeth. To be discriminated against once is bad enough but to have it twice - I'm not loving it," he told us.

He added: "It was a real kick in the teeth to know essentially that I am not a valued customer, I am not an equal customer. We talk about equality and diversity and rightly so, but if we don't involve everyone in that process then it's not worth it."

McDonald's has said it's a 'welcoming and inclusive business' and that this mistake does not reflect their values.

The chain also assures that all staff will be made aware that service dogs are welcome.

Mr Anderson hopes that the world's biggest franchise soon 'gets the message' as he prepares to begins a new legal case against them.

"It was a real kick in the teeth to know essentially that I am not a valued customer, I am not an equal customer. We talk about equality and diversity and rightly so, but if we don't involve everyone in that process then it's not worth it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...