The organiser of a charity basketball game played by stars from London's entertainment scene hopes the event has inspired and encouraged youngsters to pick up a ball.

Dayo Okewale is the director and founder of Who Got Game, a non-profit that aims to increase community participation in sports.

Every year it hosts a charity basketball match that brings together the influence and power of home-grown athletes.

"I was fortunate enough to have basketball and sport change my life. I came from a disadvantaged background and basketball gave me a way out", Dayo told ITV News.

Dayo went on to play basketball professionally and eventually launched Who Got Game. The non-profit is now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The star studded event was full of adoring fans and ambitious athletes all there to celebrate the game and raise money for charity.

Rapper D Double E was among those taking part in the event, which took place at east London's Copper Box Arena on Sunday.

Among the other stars attending were musician Big Tobz, Love Island star Michael Griffiths, former X-Factor winners Rak-Su, YouTube stars Harry Pinero and Elz, Famalam actor Samson Kayo and many more.

Much more than just a basketball match, this cultural event brings together home-grown and International celebrities and athletes.

The event featured live music, a slam dunk competition, a silent auction and audience giveaways.

YouTuber Harry Pinero said: "NBA, basketball, it's a huge sport but now UK talent is getting the recognition it deserves."