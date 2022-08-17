Commuters in London and the South East are facing for three days of travel chaos as another round of strikes severely disrupts the rail network.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) and TSSA are walking out on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

London will also face Tube and rail strikes on Friday 19 August with some bus routes in the capital also affected.

Transport for London have advised people not to travel on the Tube on Friday 19 August and only travel on the rest of the network if essential.

The walkouts come after a summer of strike action over long-running disputes with Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

Unions are seeking wage increases in line with inflation amid the cost of living crisis.Most rail operators are warning passengers to plan ahead as disruptions are expected on days following a strike.

Spokesperson for Great Western Rail says train services into London Paddington will be limited and will start later and finish earlier.

When are the national rail strikes?

The national rail strikes will take place on Thursday and Saturday. 40,000 workers, including 20,000 from Network Rail are expected to strike from 14 train operating companies.

The strikes are set to cause disruption across the whole country.

If you have a ticket for travel on a strike day you can use it either the day before the date on the ticket or on the two days after.

Which train companies are striking?

Chiltern RailwaysA significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with no service north of Banbury on Thursday and Saturday.

CrossCountryIndustrial action taking place on Thursday 18 August will impact services on Friday 19 August, please check before you travel.

If you have a ticket booked for Thursday 18 August your ticket will be valid for travel either on the day before the date on your ticket without having to amend your ticket.Greater AngliaAdvice is to avoid travelling with Greater Anglia, its services will be severely reduced and disrupted. It's likely that most routes won't have trains or bus replacements for them.LNERTrains to the South:First train: 07:30 to Newcastle, York and London King's CrossLast train: 12:30 to London King's Cross, 15:30 to York and 17:00 to Newcastle

Then one to two trains per hour to Newcastle and York and two trains most hours to London King's Cross.

Trains to the North: First train: 07:33 to York, Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley. Then one to two trains every hour.

First train to Leeds: 08:05 then one train every hour.

Last train to Edinburgh Waverley: 14:00, last train to Newcastle: 14:30, Last train to York: 16:00, Last train to Leeds: 15:05

East Midlands RailwaySignificantly reduced services. It asks customers to only travel by rail if necessary. c2cOperating a reduced service from 07:30 – 18:30 on strike days, equating to less than a third of normal service levels.Great Western RailwayOn strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 07:00 and 18:30, and the last trains will leave much earlier.

Where trains are able to operate, they will be extremely busy.Northern TrainsSevere disruptions, advice is do not travel.

South EasternThere will be a limited service running on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August and some routes will be closed.South Western RailwayA severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 on Thursday and Saturday. Large parts of our network will have no services at all.TransPennine ExpressThe industrial action is set to cause significant disruption to rail services across the country and only a small percentage of trains will be operating.Avanti West CoastCustomers with tickets for 18 to 21 August can claim a full refund from their point of purchase.

West Midlands TrainsSignificantly reduced timetable will be in operation across the network on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 AugustGTR (including Gatwick Express)Only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary. Limited service finishing much earlier than normal.London Overground (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)Reduced service between 08:00 and 18:00. No service before 08:00 or after 18:00

Hull TrainsA reduced service between Doncaster & LondonLondon Northwestern RailwayServices will be running to a limited timetable on a limited number of routes.

People are set to face disruption on London Underground as strike action continues

When is the strike affecting Transport for London services?

Strikes affecting TfL services will take place on Friday 19 August.

London Underground, London Overground and bus strikes will affect most services operated by TfL.

Avoid travel on the Tube if possible and only travel on the rest of the network if essential is the advice from TfL.

London UndergroundSevere disruption on all lines. Little to no services throughout the day. No Night Tube.

London OvergroundLate start due to the strikes from the day before. No Night Overground.

Trams Reduced service.

DLRServices into Bank running 07:00 to 18:30.

Buses Services affected in west and south west London and parts of Surrey.

FulwellRoutes: 33, 65, 71, 85, 281, 290, 371, 481, 671, 681, K3, N33 and N65.

HounslowRoutes: 110, 111, 117, 203, 419, E1, H22, H32, H37 and H98.

Hounslow HeathRoutes: 105, 116, 216, 400, 411, 423, 635, 663, 696, 697, KU1, KU2 and KU3.

Park RoyalRoutes: 18, 220, 223, 224, 258, 266, 440, N18 and N266.

Shepherd’s BushRoutes: 49, 70, 72, 94, 148, C1 and N72.

Stamford BrookRoutes: 9, 211, 272, 283, E3, H91 and N9.

TolworthRoutes: 265, 293, 404, 406, 418, 465, 467, 470, 613, 662, 665, K1, K2, K4 K5 and S3.

There will be no Night Bus services on affected routes.

National RailVery little service before 08:00.

Will the Elizabeth Line be running on Friday?

While the Elizabeth line, which operates on TfL Rail as part of the Crossrail scheme, will still be running, TfL is warning its services will still be impacted on every strike day, due to the delays across the network.

There will be a reduced service on the Elizabeth Line on Thursday.

