Dubai's Crown Prince swapped luxury travel for London Underground during a UK holiday and shared photos of his trip to the capital with his 14.5 million Instagram followers.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum was seen rubbing shoulders with tourists and commuters in stark contrast to his usual way of travelling by private yacht, jet or limo.

The prince dressed down in casual clothes for his undercover trip around the city and posted a photo online alongside friend Badr Ateej.

"We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored," the caption read.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008 and is more commonly pictured alongside other famous faces, including the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke of Cambridge with Crown Prince of Dubai during his visit to the UK Pavilion at Expo2020 in Dubai

It's not the first time we've seen a royal mingling with the public in London.

Prince William joined a Big Issue seller to shine a spotlight on the "solvable issue" of homelessness, he said.

The Duke of Cambridge was the cover star and wrote an article for the magazine about his experiences.

He described his time with vendor Dave Martin as “eye opening” and said he was recognised by those who stopped to buy the magazine, which allows the homeless to earn income by selling the publication.

In a question-and-answer article with Mr Martin, the duke, described the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as a “lovely weekend” that provided a “moment of national unity” after a “difficult couple of years”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...