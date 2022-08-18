Play Brightcove video

Horrified business owners were counting the cost of an abrupt end to the heatwave after rain lashed London leaving parts of the capital under water.

Floods hit Victoria Station forcing some shops and platforms to close on Wednesday.

Town hall officials in Hackney also warned residents that "severe flooding" meant they should "avoid" Stoke Newington in the east London borough and it was working to clear drains and hand out sandbags.

Heavy downpours also left “large pools of water in several locations” in Islington and Finsbury Park, north London, the council said.

Even the gym in the Houses of Parliament was flooded out.

It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that “parts of London are still flooded or at risk of flooding”.

The flooded gym at the Houses of Parliament in central London

Speaking to ITV News the owner of a food shop in King's Cross said the deluge of water had left him without power and unable to trade.

"The water dripped down from the road into the basement," said Abdul Rehman from 24 Hour Food and Wine in King’s Cross.

"We have water in the electrics so have a power cut and the tills are not working so don't have any business at the moment," he added.

People walking in the rain on Millennium Bridge

A bar owner nearby said water she noticed water dripping into the building before it started "coming from everywhere".

"It's mainly because the road is completely flooded and water is pushed this way so most people in this road are affected," said Valbona Sadiku from Bell and Viv bar.

"The landlord said this was the first time it has happened here.

"We thought it was just a problem with us, but then we came outside and saw it was a problem with the street," she added.

And the weather wasn't much better outside London with drivers battling heavy rain on busy roads, including the M25.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning on Thursday in place across parts of Kent.

The Environment Agency also issued 17 alerts, covering London and parts of the south, stating that “flooding is possible”.

The flood alerts affecting London and the South East include:

Shuttle and Cray, south London

River Wandle area in the London Boroughs of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton

River Rythe from Oxshott to Thames Ditton

River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston upon Thames

Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon

Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth

The Met Office warning said there was a small chance of showers continuing to form over the north Kent coast and feed inland overnight into Thursday.

It said: “Where these do occur 30mm of rain is possible in an hour and 40-50 mm in a few hours with the small chance of some disruption.

“Lightning and hail may also be additional hazards.

“The greatest likelihood however is that the showers will remain mostly offshore with limited rainfall inland.”

