Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens is to be charged with two further offences of indecent exposure.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard last March, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said he would be charged with two offences of exposure following a referral of evidence from his ex-employer.

They are alleged to have happened in June 2015 and November 2020.

Couzens has already appeared in court charged with four other incidents of alleged exposure said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, before Ms Everard’s death.

Those charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents allegedly took place on four occasions in Swanley: between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...