A police officer has denied dangerous driving after a collision with three other vehicles and a residential property while responding to a terror attack, a court heard. Paul Fisher had a series of near-misses, mounted the pavement, drove on the wrong side of the road, and was travelling at speeds of up to 90mph prior the crash in Streatham, south London, on February 2 2020, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

'Narrowly missed pedestrian'

During the collision on Streatham Common North, the 45-year-old was said to have struck a residential property, “narrowly missing a pedestrian”. Two of the drivers involved were also said to have lost consciousness “briefly”. Alejandra Tascon, prosecuting, said: “The crown say that the combination of high speeds and failure to anticipate the road and road users ahead, after already having a number of close misses, fall well below the standard of a reasonably careful and competent driver.” Standing in the dock wearing a grey suit, Fisher of Whyteleafe, Surrey, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of dangerous driving. Fisher was released on unconditional bail to attend Isleworth Crown Court on September 19. A judge was told how the Metropolitan Police firearms officer was driving an unmarked BMW in convoy with a marked police vehicle while responding to reports of a man stabbing members of the public at the time.

Sudesh Amman stabbed people with a knife in Streatham Credit: Police

During the terror incident, Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by armed undercover officers after he stole a knife from a hardware shop and began randomly stabbing members of the public while wearing a fake suicide vest in Streatham High Road. Fisher was charged following an investigation by police regulator, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which concluded in May 2021 following a referral from the Met in February the previous year. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to take no further action against a second police driver whose marked vehicle was in close proximity when the collision occurred, according to the IOPC.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...