[Video from TikTok/@hwizz8]

Shocking video shows a man lying inches from a live rail line in east London after a falling through a footbridge.

Footage posted online shows the man on top of a lump of concrete after crashing through the bridge in Barking.

The social media post also reveals a huge hole in the Kennedy Road footbridge with the caption "the bridge collapsed".

It is understood the bridge gave way on Sunday afternoon and the injured man was taken to hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.

A comment on social media suggested a gap in the wall was getting "bigger and bigger" while another user described the bridge as "dusty".

The video has been viewed 120,000 times.

The footbridge is located between Barking and Dagenham Dock station on a busy stretch of track used by rail operator C2C.

Responsibility looking after the thousands of bridges that cross Britain's rail network falls to Network Rail.

It is understood the Kennedy Road footbridge is currently closed while Network Rail carries out repairs.

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.

