Play Brightcove video

Reporter Anna Geary met the special dog helping save London's old buildings

A dog has been drafted in by St Bartholomew's Hospital to help renovate one of its historic buildings by sniffing out dry rot.

The so-called rothound can investigate potential problems and highlight if parts of the structure have started to decay.

Using the four-legged inspector eliminates the need open up parts of the building which may cause damage.

The rothound, called Pip, is taken through each area of the building and when she gets the scent of rot, she lets her owner know.

"Pip and I have been investigating the North Wing at St Bart's which entails taking Pip through each area and guiding her round so she can search," said rothound handler Isabel Of Mar.

"When she finds dry rot she indicates and for Pip her indication is lying down," she explained.

'No rot if it's too hot!'

Five-year-old Pip, a sprocker spaniel, has been searching for dry rot most of her life but isn't always successful, particularly during hot weather.

"She hasn’t found anything today, possibly because it was so warm and the heating remains on and that has a huge impact when it come to dry rot. If it’s too hot dry rot is not going to be able to flourish," Isabel added.

The Great Hall in the North Wing at St Barts which is an historic Grade I listed building Credit: ITV News London

As part of the 900th anniversary campaign, Barts Heritage, which looks after the older parts of the hospital, is carrying out restoration work to the The Great Hall in the North Wing.

The site is Grade I listed and built to accommodate the finance and management of the hospital.

The Great Hall is decorated with portraits and dedications to early donors including an eye-catching portrait of Henry VIII.

The ceiling is adorned in gold leaf by Jean Baptiste St Michell and represents his only work in England.

Its prestigious Grade I status means keeping the building in top condition is important and dog handler Isabel is confident Pip is trained for the job.

'Game of hide and seek'

"With training, initially it’s just a simple game of hide and seek and that we do with her favourite toy," she explained.

"First we put it in an area where she can see it then get her to retrieve it. Then slowly hide it in a more concealed space then get her to find it and bring it back.

"Then you introduce a dry rot sample and once you’ve got her to look for that and found it then you take the toy away and just hide the dry rot sample.

"And when she finds the dry rot we give her the toy and that’s her reward," she added.

Pip's become a bit of a hero all over London and even helped with restoration work at the Houses of Parliament.

Dogs have around 300 million scent receptors in their nose compared to a human's six million which means that "Pip sees with her sense of smell," Isabel said.

It means she can effectively see dry rot behind concealed panelling "so for us it is incredibly useful," Isabel added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...