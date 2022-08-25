Hospital bosses have asked a High Court judge to rule that a seriously ill baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead should be given only palliative care. Bosses at the London hospital trust responsible for the four-month-old boy’s care became involved in a treatment dispute with his parents a few weeks ago and asked a judge based in the Family Division of the High Court to consider the case. They want a declaration that the boy, who suffered a serious brain injury and is on a ventilator, is dead. But lawyers representing Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust then told Mr Justice Hayden that a nurse had noticed the boy trying to breathe, more than a week after doctors had carried out brain stem tests and concluded he had died.

'Clinical ascertainment of death revoked'

Specialists rescinded “the clinical ascertainment of death” and trust bosses asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves are in the boy’s best interests, rather than declare him dead. Barrister David Lawson, who is leading the hospital’s legal team, on Thursday told Mr Justice Hayden that the boy is dying. He said the boy had suffered a “devastating” brain injury and asked the judge to rule the infant should now follow a “palliative care pathway”. A specialist told the judge nothing can be done to help the boy.

Detail of the case – and the boy’s attempts at breathing – emerged in July when Mr Justice Hayden considered evidence at an online hearing. He said at the time that the baby’s parents regard what happened as a “miracle”. But he also said evidence indicates the boy is “not likely” to recover. The judge said it is important that what occurred is put “into the public domain” because it might prove to have “wider resonance”. He said the circumstances were “entirely unforeseen” and unprecedented in his experience. Mr Justice Hayden has ruled that the boy, referred to as A in court papers, cannot be identified in media reports of the case.

