Five injured as car crashes into pedestrians in Harrow town centre

Five people have been injured after a car crash in north London.

Emergency services were called to the scene in St Ann’s Road, Harrow, at 6.10pm on Thursday after police received reports of a car being “involved in a collision with a group of pedestrians”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “It is understood that five people have sustained injuries and have been treated by emergency workers. At this early stage their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Members of London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the car, believed to be in his 60s, has been detained by police.

Officers are investigating the circumstances.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added.

