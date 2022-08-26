Radio DJ Neil Fox has been fined for speeding after he was caught riding his Harley-Davidson motorbike at more than twice the legal limit.

The former Pop Idol judge was clocked doing 46mph in a 20mph zone on Queen’s Ride road, Barnes, south-west London, on March 22.

Fox, 61, pleaded guilty to speeding ahead of a behind-closed-doors hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court, south London, this week.

The former Capital FM host was ordered to pay a total of £232 in fines and costs, and had his driving licence endorsed with six points, according to a court official.

Pc Matthew Hillebrandt, the police officer who stopped Fox, said in a statement submitted to the court: “The vehicle was travelling towards me at a speed I estimated to be in excess of the local order 20mph speed.”

Fox made no comment after being cautioned, the officer said.

Fox’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

