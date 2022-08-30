A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, 21, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said.

He was attacked on Ladbroke Grove after what police said had been a largely positive and good natured event.

The rapper’s manager Chris Patrick said in a statement: "He went to Carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time. "This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid."

'Rest in peace my Friend'

On Instagram he wrote: "2 years ago a young 19 Year old man came from Bristol to meet me at my Studio with his dad, his name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch. "That meeting took us on a journey… we recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness! "So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night "He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result! "My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father! "TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart… "Rest in peace my Friend."

Police tape under the A40 Westway after carnival crowds had dispersed Credit: PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" by the stabbing and asked anyone with information to contact police.

"I am sickened by this awful attack," Mr Khan said. "Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers. There is no honour in staying silent," Mr Khan added.

Police said the attack happened around 8pm on Monday under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove.

Officers gave the victim first aid until paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived.

"They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance," police said in a statement.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," the statement added.

Police said the were "hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity" when the deadly attack happened.

"I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward," said Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing.

