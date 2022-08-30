London's mayor warned of higher fares, cuts to bus services and the risk of more strike action after a funding package to help secure the long-term future of London transport was agreed.

The deal between Transport for London and the Department for Transport includes almost £1.2 billion of funding and matches the Mayor for London’s pre-pandemic spending plans. The Government said it would protect against potential lost revenue caused by uncertainty over post-pandemic demands for services, and also support several projects. These include new Piccadilly line trains as well as modernisations and upgrades, including support for the repair of Hammersmith Bridge and extension of the Northern Line.

'This deal is far from ideal'

But mayor Sadiq Khan said he wanted to "be frank" with Londoners about how the deal would affect services.

"This deal is far from ideal," Mr Khan said.

"The Government is still leaving TfL with a significant funding gap, meaning we will likely have to increase fares in the future and still proceed with some cuts to bus services.

"There are also onerous strings attached, such as the Government’s condition requiring TfL to come up with options for reform of TfL’s pension scheme at pace, which could well lead to more industrial action and more disruption for commuters.

"These are things we have had no choice but to accept in order to get the deal over the line to avoid TfL becoming bankrupt, to save the jobs of thousands of transport workers and to keep trains, tubes and buses running across our city," the mayor explained.

Sadiq Khan said the "sole cause" of Transport for London's financial crisis was the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The Department of Transport said the deal meant work would continue on introducing driverless trains on the London Underground.

Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford said: "There is no UK recovery without a London recovery, and no London recovery without a properly funded transport network.

"The agreement with Government means that across the funding period, TfL expects to receive further base funding of around £1.2 billion from Government until March 2024 and gives TfL ongoing revenue support should passenger numbers not recover at the rate budgeted, which is crucial at this time of ongoing economic uncertainty.

"It helps us avoid large-scale cuts to services and means that we will commit £3.6 billion to capital investment over the period, with around £200 million of new capital funding from Government beyond previously budgeted sources like business rates, which were devolved to the Mayor in 2017."

