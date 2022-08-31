Play Brightcove video

'Why is it dragging on?... we haven't even identified him,' Liam's dad told ITV News

The distraught family of a man who drowned in the River Thames as police tried to arrest him said they still haven't identified his body and face an agonising wait for answers.

Labourer Liam Allan, 23, was pulled from the water shortly after midnight on Saturday after entering the Thames near Kingston Bridge.

Police arrived after reports of an argument between a couple who knew each other and an allegation of theft.

Liam's father, James, said he is desperate to find out what went so tragically wrong but is getting nowhere with police.

'Why is it dragging on'

"We’ve got no answers yet from the police for what’s happened," James told ITV News.

"We just want answers now, why is it dragging on? Surely they can tell us what’s happened.

"We’ve waited too long, we need to lay our boy to rest and we can’t do that until we get the go ahead from them.

"We haven’t even been to identify him yet - why?" James added.

Police said Liam had not been put in handcuffs and the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the RNLI were involved in a search to find him.

Liam's dad and younger brother, Ethan, by the side of the Thames in Kingston

"My thoughts, and those of the Metropolitan Police Service, are with the friends and family of the man who has sadly lost his life following this incident," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.

"I fully appreciate the public will be very concerned. We of course share that concern," he added.

Liam's case is being investigated by the police watchdog, the IOPC, who said the investigation was in the early stages and body worn camera footage was being reviewed.

In a statement the watchdog said: "IOPC investigators attended the police post-incident procedures to obtain initial accounts from the officers involved.

"We have now begun the process of gathering and reviewing evidence, including footage of the interaction between officers and the man.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones and all those affected by his death."

Liam's family said people who didn't even know him came to lay flowers by the Thames in south west London.

"I didn’t realise how popular he was!" said dad James.

"He would talk to absolutely anyone. Walk down the road with him and next thing you know he’s got a new best friend," he added.

