An owner who left her dog trapped in a shaft for three days before calling for help has been jailed.

Cindy Hancock, 36, from Battersea, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to her dogs, Maya and Oscar. London Fire Brigade and the RSPCA rescued Maya, a black spaniel, from a deep riser cupboard where she had been trapped.

'Suffered physically and psychologically'

Animal Rescue Officer Mat Hawkins said: "Cindy Hancock showed me the hole where Maya was stuck down and confirmed that the dog had been there for three days before she called fire and rescue. The hole was so deep I didn’t manage to see the bottom of the area." In a witness statement read in court, a vet said: "It is deeply concerning that the dog was left in a service shaft for that period of time, during which her needs were not met and she would have suffered both physically and psychologically." While at Hancock's house, the RSPCA examined Maya as well as her other dog, Oscar. Concerned about their welfare, the dogs were taken to a vet who found that both dogs were underweight and suffering from eye infections.

The dogs were taken to RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital.

Cindy Hancock was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to both dogs, Maya and Oscar Credit: BPM Media

A vet told Wimbledon Magistrates' Court that Oscar was clearly unweight on presentation and his blood profile fitted with a diagnosis of malnutrition. Oscar's eye infection was also causing pain and had been left untreated by Hancock.

"It is extremely clear in this case that through ignoring the eye injury, failing to provide adequate nutrition and failing to rescue the dog from the service shaft as quickly as possible, the owner’s actions have resulted in significant and unnecessary suffering," the vet said.

Hancock was sentenced for five offences under the Animal Welfare Act. She was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks imprisonment and banned from owning any animals for 10 years.

Maya and Oscar have recovered in the care of the RSPCA and Oscar has since gained a substantial amount of weight. They are now looking for loving new homes.

