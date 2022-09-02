A pair of pickpocketing thieves have been sent to jail after they were caught trying to steal from a 10-year-old boy.

The two criminals unsuccessfully tried to rob three people before undercover police arrested them while they targeted a young child.

Daniela-Catita Bobocel, 35, and Narghita Iancu, 41, were caught at Tottenham Court Road Station on July 12, after the double act were spotted by police 'acting suspiciously'.

They were labelled 'devious' by the British Transport Police after undercover officers monitored them trying fleece items off of several victims.

Bobocel and Inacu were seen scanning for potential victims as members of the public walked in and out of Tottenham Court Road.

On one occasion, Bobocel and Iancu approached an elderly woman and attempted to take items from her rucksack. The elderly lady moved out reach before the women could take anything.

After failing on this occasion, they then went on to target two more women, before then setting their sights on the 10-year-old boy.

Officers watched as they used a scarf to cover his bag and Bobocel put her hand in to steal from it. At this point they were arrested and taken into custody.

Both women pleaded guilty to attempted theft at Central London Magistrates’ Court on August 18. Bobocel was sentenced to eighteen weeks imprisonment and Iancu was sentenced to fourteen weeks.

'Preyed on a young child'

Inspector Sharon Turner said: "Bobocel and Iancu are professional criminals who quite sickeningly, deliberately preyed on a young child after unsuccessfully attempting to steal from adults.

"Thankfully our specially trained plain clothes officers were able to intercept them in the act and ensure they are now behind bars.

"Passengers should feel reassured to know we have plain clothes patrols like this taking place across the Underground day and night to keep everyone safe. If you ever have any concerns while travelling please do text us on 61016."

