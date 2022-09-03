Travelling in London this weekend: All You Need To Know

If you're planning to travel in and around London this weekend - you may want to check ahead; there are some planned closures on the Overground, Underground and on buses.

On the District Line, on both Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September, there's no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway. Londoners aren't left without options however: instead, there will be replacement buses operating between Gunnersbury and Osterley.

On the Elizabeth Line - services between Paddington and Abbey Wood currently operate Monday to Saturday only. On the Sunday - there will be a reduced service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. There won't be any trains at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Ealing.

The Elizabeth Line Credit: PA Media

If you're planning to take the Overground this weekend - there are changes to Euston to Watford Junction services. On Saturday 3rd September Transport for London are running a reduced timetable from Kilburn High Road to Euston, between 6:30 am and 7:30pm.

There's no service on the Overground between Barking and Barking Riverside on Sunday 4th September. Travelers are advised to use the appropriate bus routes instead.

Credit: PA Media

Across the weekend, there will be no services available between Hammersmith and Heathrow on the Piccadilly Line - including the Night Tube. Replacement buses are available. The Waterloo and City Line remains closed - service will resume from Monday morning.

There are also some changes to a handful of bus routes, so don't forget to check Transport for London's website before you travel.

