A man has died and a 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in west London.

Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2.02am on Sunday (4 September), following reports of gunfire.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5.32am.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.