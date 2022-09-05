This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows the moment of impact [credit: BPM Media]

Video footage captured the horrifying moment a motorbike rider was flung into the air in a harrowing hit-and-run in north east London.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was able to get up and walk after being hit on Upper Clapton Road. In the footage the motorcyclist can be seen travelling down Upper Clapton Road before crashing into the side of van which was turning right into Brooke Road.

The rider flips over his bike into the van and onto the road, landing heavily on his back. Two men are then seen leaving the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The motorcyclist is visibly dazed after the accident. Onlookers help the man once he is able to stand while others search the van for evidence.

A bus driver who has witnessed the crash also pulls over to help the victim.

By the time the police arrived the driver and passenger of the van had disappeared and there have not been any arrests yet.

The man was taken to the hospital for head injuries but has reportedly been released with non-life threatening injuries.

The police confirmed that they were called at 11.45pm to reports of the collision and are making enquiries about the van driver’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8413/31Aug.

