Sadiq Khan told Charlene White why he felt a damning report was 'biased' against him

Sadiq Khan dismissed damning accusations he acted in an oppressive and unacceptable manner over the way Cressida Dick resigned as Met Commissioner.

London's Mayor told ITV News a "one-sided" report was "clearly biased" and failed to take into account all the facts.

The report by ex-chief constable of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor revealed Dame Cressida Dick was effectively “constructively dismissed” from her role by the Mayor of London.

'Didn't see all the facts'

"We've got a report on one side from someone who's clearly biased and didn't see all the facts and Londoners supporting my decision to not have confidence anymore with the previous commissioner and her plan to address the serious issues of racism, misogyny, homophobia and discrimination that we saw in the police," Mr Khan said.

Dame Cressida dramatically quit from the role in February after Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the force, prompting deputy Met Commissioner Sir Stephen House to write to the Home Secretary “expressing grave misgivings” that due process had not been followed.

She left her post in April and two months later the Met was put into special measures by the HMICFRS.

Sir Tom Winsor, who stepped down from his post leading HMICFRS in March, concluded “due process was not followed” and although the commissioner is not an employee of the mayor, “she was in effect constructively dismissed by him”. Sir Stephen welcomed the “thorough and impartial report”, while Dame Cressida, describing it as a “highly detailed and forensic account”, said: “I regret this report was necessary but I hope it will help create a sounder foundation for my successors.”

She added: “At all times I sought to uphold the law and act ethically and with goodwill, professionalism, openness and trust.

Sir Mark Rowley is due to take over as commissioner this month.

Sadiq Khan added: "I've worked closely with him [Sir Mark Rowley] in the past. He's spent the last four years outside the Met Police service. He's got fresh ideas with a plan to address those serious issues but also a plan to win back trust and confidence. I know Londoners want a commissioner who understand the challenges and have a plan to address them."

