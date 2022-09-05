Play Brightcove video

Euro 2022 match-winning hero Chloe Kelly got to ride on a London bus with her name emblazoned on the front along the route she travelled as a child to Wembley Stadium. Kelly caught the number 92 bus from where she grew up in Ealing to FA Cup final day in west London to buy a matchday programme and "feel the vibe" around the stadium.

On Monday she returned to Wembley for the first time since sending the north London stadium into raptures with her historic goal against Germany, sealing an electrifying 2-1 win.

"So many memories, it hasn't sunk in for me I'm just enjoying the moment and we're back in our season now and our focus changes to that.

"Of course embracing and enjoying the moment but the focus changes to getting three points at the weekend," Kelly told ITV News.

Chloe Kelly is the youngest of seven whose five older brothers took her to play football in inner-city London.

She joined childhood club Queens Park Rangers before switching to Arsenal’s centre of excellence.

That required a two-hour round trip by train and Kelly would often not get home until 11pm, with school waiting the following day.

She hoped her story and success with the Lionesses would inspire more girls and young women to get into sport.

"My role model was Kelly Smith growing up and to be able to share the pitch with her when I played at Arsenal was brilliant," Kelly said. "To look at young children now and see that they are looking up to us Lionesses is massive and we want to be great role models for them.

"So on and off the pitch we want to be good people and pave the way for the next generation," she added.

Kelly said she owed an important part of her success to her family who helped make sure she turned up to training.

"It's a lot of commitment from your family to put the effort in to commit to take you to training," Kelly explained.

"I used to get the bus to training with my family so it took a lot of commitment from them to get me to training so I think it's the hard work from them to get me where I am today," she added.

On Monday, she met Ashwani Kumar, who has driven buses on the 92 route for 15 years.

She also viewed bus stop posters that Transport for London has created to celebrate her connection to the route.

The Manchester City star said: "The route brings back so many memories for me so this is a once in a lifetime experience. "I never thought I’d see my name on a London bus – something just as iconic as the trophy." Mr Kumar said: "I’ve been a bus driver for 15 years and often drove the route 92 bus. "I may well have been one of the drivers taking Chloe to Wembley, so it’s such an amazing feeling knowing I might have had a very small part in facilitating her ambition. "I am proud to help passengers on their own personal journeys, whatever that may be."

One of the special posters by TfL marking the success of the Lionesses

TfL’s interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: “We absolutely loved to hear that Chloe Kelly used to get the route 92 to Wembley, and felt it was only right to honour her in this special way.

“We hope that everyone getting on and off at Wembley Stadium will be inspired by the posters, and remember that every great journey starts somewhere – perhaps on one of our buses.”

The England women’s team play their first home match since their Euros win on Tuesday night, in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium.

Kelly will miss the game due to a leg injury.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...