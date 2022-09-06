A man exposed himself to a young woman in a pub in Paddington and threw a pint glass in her direction when she left.

The 19-year-old victim was also subjected to verbal threats in what police described as an "unprovoked" and "frightening" attack.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

'Please get in touch'

"We are determined to bring the man responsible to justice," said Detective Constable Sean Crocker. "Tackling all forms of violence against women is a priority for all in the Met and all reports of sexual assault, such as this one, are taken extremely seriously. "If you recognise the man in the photo, please get in touch with us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as soon as possible," he added.

The incident happened in Bishops Bridge Road, West London, just before 11pm on Wednesday 18 May.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1610/05Sep.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

