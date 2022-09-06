Man shot dead by police following pursuit through south London

A man thought to be in his 20s has died in hospital after being shot by police following a pursuit which ended in south London on Monday evening.

The chase was ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, where this morning a large tent has been erected over part of the pavement.

A Met statement said: “At 9.51pm on Monday, 5 September specialist firearms officers were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in the Lambeth area.

“The vehicle was stopped following tactical contact in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill. A police firearm was discharged.

“An occupant of the suspect vehicle, a man believed to be aged in his 20s, sustained a gunshot injury.

A police tent has been erected at the scene in Streatham Hill Credit: PA

“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were requested. Officers administered first aid prior to their arrival and the man was taken to hospital, where he died at 12.16am.

“Enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin. Cordons and road closures are in place.

“As is protocol, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards were contacted and they notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have launched an independent investigation.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death.

It said in a statement: “At this early stage it is believed a man was fatally shot during the police response to reports of a suspect vehicle.

“We were notified by the MPS of the incident shortly after 11pm and we declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight.

“IOPC investigators were sent to the scene and the post-incident procedures to start gathering evidence.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident."