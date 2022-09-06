A 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in a disturbance involving a large crowd in east London has been named by police as Shae Gordon. Shae, from Enfield, north London, was pronounced dead at an east London hospital shortly before 2am on Sunday. A second teenager, who is believed to be aged 18, remains critically ill after the incident in Lichfield Road, Bow. An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody. Scotland Yard said police were called just after midnight on Sunday to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people.

'Investigation is continuing at pace'

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met’s specialist crime command is leading the investigation and said: “An arrest has been made and our investigation is continuing at pace. “Shae’s family have our assurances that we will do everything we possibly can to bring them justice and support them following their terrible loss. “I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible. “I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know. “I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved. While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate. “We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons.” Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, is asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

