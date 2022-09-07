Tributes have been paid to the longest-serving Lords leader in more than 70 years, following her departure in the shake-up by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, who held the frontbench role for more than six years, has been replaced by Lord True.

During her time in office, she steered the upper chamber through turbulent times, including the fractious Brexit debate and the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, pointed out Lady Evans was the youngest woman to become leader of the House and went on to serve for the longest period since 1951.

'Never doubted commitment'

She said: “Even at times of disagreement I never doubted her commitment to helping to ensure this House fulfil its valuable constitutional role as a revising and scrutiny chamber.”

Lady Smith also welcomed Lord True to his new post.

Paying tribute to Lady Evans, Liberal Democrat Lord Newby said: “She was a champion of the House in government.”

Independent crossbencher Lord Judge said: “We are grateful to her.”

The Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Steven Croft, said: “I believe she has brought the gifts of stability and acuity to her leadership.”

He added: “This has been a particularly turbulent period for Parliament.

“She has been a consistent, calm and steadying presence throughout with a real sharpness and grasp of the issues, combined with a deep courtesy and respect for tradition and the House owes her a debt of gratitude.”

Newly-appointed Lords leader Lord True echoed the praise for his predecessor and highlighted the “warmth of feeling” towards her from across the chamber.

Leader of the House of Lords Nicholas True leaving 10 Downing Street Credit: PA

Hailing Lady Evans’ leadership, he said: “She did so with determination, with tenacity, but always great good humour.

“She did consistently and forcefully make the case for the House within Government.

“She has provided leadership and morale in difficult times.”

He added: “I pledge to you to uphold the ethos and traditions of this House that I love.

“I want this House on all sides to be a happy and comfortable place where for all our differences – passionate and proper differences – every peer feels that their views are valued.

“I look forward to working with peers across the House to meet those responsibilities.”

Lord Speaker Lord McFall of Alcluith said: “I join with colleagues in thanking Lady Evans for her dedicated service.”

There was also praise for outgoing Lords chief whip Lord Ashton of Hyde and deputy Lords leader Earl Howe.

Earlier, there was a cheer from backbench Tory colleagues as Lord True took his seat on the frontbench.

He was welcomed with a handshake from defence minister Baroness Goldie.

