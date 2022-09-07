Play Brightcove video

Environmental activists threw white paint over the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday shortly before Prime Minister Liz Truss appeared at her first Prime Minister’s Questions.

Police said 10 members of Animal Rebellion were arrested including some who glued themselves to the pavement.

The group staged similar protests throughout London earlier this month.

Members chanted about dairy distribution sites in the UK at Wednesday’s demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account said: “At approximately 10.50am, protesters threw white liquid over the gates and walls of Palace of Westminster, Bridge Street.

“Six people carried out sit down protest on the carriageway. Officers promptly on scene. 10 individuals arrested for criminal damage.

“Traffic has resumed to normal.”

Protesters armed with green smoke and white paint at Westminster Credit: Animal Rebellion

One protester, who did not want to be named, said: "We just want people to listen. Liz Truss has to act on dairy farming. Climate change, which is worsened by dairy farming, is the biggest problem of our time."

Andrew Howard, 63, a retired firefighter who travelled to Westminster from Sheffield, said: "Today’s action is a direct challenge to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"We are calling on her to make the drastic changes that we know need to happen in order to combat the cost of living, climate and ecological crises we are facing."

The organisation also questioned the appointment of new Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena.

Dr Alice Brough, 31, a livestock vet from Gloucestershire, said: "Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena’s attitude of prioritising free trade, no matter the cost, has shown shocking neglect for British farmers, and therefore the rest of us struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."

Police inspect the scene cause after protesters threw white paint in Westminster Credit: Animal Rebellion

A spokesman for Animal Rebellion later said the protest was about the farming and fishing industries as a whole rather than specifically dairy farming.

Who are Animal Rebellion?

Animal Rebellion is a movement using civil disobedience to call for a sustainable plant-based food system. The group wants the Government to support farmers and fishing communities to move away from animal farming and fishing as part of a transition to a plant-based food system. Protesters also want the Government to commit to rewild the freed-up land and ocean as part of a broader programme of wildlife restoration and carbon reduction.

