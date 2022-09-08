The Queen: Corner of London where Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered

From the moment you walk up the driveway it’s clear this is no ordinary home - Margaret Tyler has been collecting royal memorabilia for almost 50 years.

The collection started with a simple small dish, marked ‘Elizabeth R 1953’.

"I just fell in love with it and since then I haven’t been able to resist anything," Margaret told ITV News.

Every wall, table and even the ceiling is covered she’s devoted her entire front room to the Queen.

"These are my royal slippers. I just burst out laughing when I saw these. There’s just something about them. Makes them look very homely!" she added.

Margaret's royal slippers

Margaret met The Queen four times, the last on her 90th birthday.

"Just for that minute you forget who you are and where you are and when you go home you’re walking on air because you’ve met Her Majesty The Queen – it leaves such an impression. It was marvellous," Margaret said.

Last time she checked her house was stacked with around 10,000 items. She even rented parts of it out for a while to curious tourists.

Margaret added: "The upkeep is mostly a lot of dusting.

Statue of the Queen at Margaret's London home

"But never say to a person who’s a collector ‘have you got room for that?’ because the answer is always yes – bring it home and you will find room for it."

Over half a century of collecting Margaret has never sold a single piece – a little corner of London where The Queen will always be remembered.