A low-key London Fashion Week will go ahead during the national period of mourning for the Queen, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed.

Big names Burberry and Raf Simons have cancelled their shows as a mark of respect to the monarch, while design houses have been advised by the BFC to cancel parties and openings.

The event will begin as scheduled on Friday 16 September and finish on Tuesday 20 September.

While the date of the Queen’s funeral is yet to be confirmed, tradition dictates that it will be held 10 days after her death on Thursday 8 September. Because 18 September falls on Sunday, it is likely to be pushed back to Monday 19 or Tuesday 20 September.

A BFC statement said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.

"Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release."

Burberry confirmed on Thursday that it was cancelling its show.

"As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our spring/summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London," a spokesperson told The Independent.

Raf Simons followed suit on Friday, saying it was "pausing during this time of great sadness."

"Following the devastating news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to cancel the Raf Simons catwalk show on the 16th of September," a statement from the label said.

British department stores Liberty and Selfridges closed their doors on Friday, along with shoe chain Russell and Bromley, as a mark of respect.

Among the British designers who paid tribute to the Queen, Vivienne Westwood said "We owe her all our gratitude", while JW Anderson said the monarch "dedicated her life to the service of her people".

