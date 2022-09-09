A murder investigation has been launched into the death of an unarmed man who was shot by armed officers after a police chase in south London, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has said.

Chris Kaba, 24, who was due to become a father within months, died following a pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, on Monday night.

The IOPC said Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by an MPS officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.

The watchdog said Mr Kaba was driving a vehicle not registered to him that had been flagged up by an automatic number plate recognition camera as having been linked to a firearms incident in previous days.

A police cordon at the scene in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London Credit: PA

In a statement, the IOPC said: “Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide. The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

“We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development.

“We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”

The watchdog has previously confirmed that no gun was found in the car Mr Kaba was driving.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon offered his condolences to Mr Kaba's family and said the incident was "extremely concerning".

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them," he said.

"I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation," he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...