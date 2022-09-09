Play Brightcove video

Watch the gun salutes at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company

Royal salutes were fired in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London on Friday to mark the death of the Queen, with one round for every 96 years of the monarch’s life.

Thousands of people stood in silence for 16 minutes at 1pm as the cannons boomed once every 10 seconds, sending smoke across the grounds with each round, applauding as the spectacle came to and end.

Ronan, 59, from Enfield in north London, who watched the salutes in Hyde Park with his wife, Catherine, 57, said: “I think the death of the Queen is something that’s unique and a moment in history.

“We came here to watch because we want to express our appreciation.

“The salute was very moving, just the time it took – one gun for every year of her life – it was extraordinary really.

Watch the gun salutes in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery

“People were very respectful, they weren’t talking, and they applauded at the end.”

Catherine added: “It felt like a historical moment, and we wanted to be here.”

Judie Harris, 62, said there was a silence so profound among the crowd watching the Hyde Park gun salute that you could “hear a pin drop”.

Mrs Harris, a finance officer from Solihull in the West Midlands, who saw the ceremony with her husband, Milner, said: “It was incredible. So moving. Profound.

“It was so silent you could have heard a pin drop.

“We couldn’t miss the opportunity to come down and pay our respects.”

Mr Harris, 71, a retired finance specialist, added: “To witness today, we’ve been extremely lucky – privileged.

“We wanted to pass on our admiration to the Queen and her family, a recognition of what she’s done for us. She will be missed.”

Bells tolled at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle at midday in tribute to the Queen.

Meanwhile, queues gathered for access to a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London this evening.

On Friday afternoon King Charles arrived back in London from Balmoral and greeted cheering crowds at Buckingham Palace.

In what would traditionally be seen as a breach of royal protocol, the new king accepted kisses on the cheek and shook hands with well-wishers.

