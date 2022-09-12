Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed because of severe limitations on police resources in London following the Queen’s death last week.

UEFA confirmed on Monday that a new date for the tie would be confirmed in due course.

European football’s governing body said the postponement was due “to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Arsenal released a statement which read: “The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are working with the authorities to reschedule the match and any tickets purchased for this fixture will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

The tie has to be played before the end of the group-stage window, with either the Premier League game at home to Manchester City on October 19 or the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton on November 8 likely to be moved to accommodate the PSV fixture.

Switching venues to host the game in Eindhoven had been discussed, while the option to host behind closed doors at the Emirates would still have required a level of policing.

It comes as the Met's new boss, Sir Mark Rowley, admitted that preparations for the Queen’s lying in state are a “massive challenge” for the force.

The postponement of a match in London on Thursday would appear to place serious doubt over Premier League and EFL matches taking place in the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Premier League, Tottenham are due to host Leicester on Saturday evening while Brentford host Arsenal and Chelsea are at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea’s home Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday is likely to go ahead as planned, while the midweek EFL programme is unaffected.

All EFL matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are set to go ahead, with clubs planning to pay tribute to the Queen.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums,” the EFL said in a statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...