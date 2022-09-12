Play Brightcove video

King Charles faced a security scare in west London on Monday when a man ran out in front of cars on a three-lane carriageway to take a picture of his state limousine.

The new monarch and Queen consort were on their way to RAF Northolt to fly to Edinburgh when the man, dressed in a light T-shirt and blue trousers, spotted the royal car on the A40.

After initially trying to to take a photo at a pedestrian crossing, the man ran at pace alongside the King's limousine on the pavement, before stepping onto the busy road as cars began to slow in traffic.

Security guards travelling in a car behind the King's can be seen hastily opening their doors with their vehicle still in motion, before the man holds up his hands and heads back to the pavement.

The monarch and his security detail continued their journey without further incident.

The new monarch and the Queen consort were cheered by queues of people waiting outside the Parliament gates. Credit: PA

The King had just left Westminster Hall, where he paid tribute to his late mother in a speech to Houses of Parliament.

Speaking from a gilded lectern, he said: “As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’.”

The King vowed to "faithfully follow" his mother's "example of selfless duty" in his new role, as he described Parliament as the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy”.

His engagements in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon include the procession of his mother’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

On Monday, the new chief of the Metropolitan Police addressed security challenges facing the force in London and admitted preparations for the Queen’s lying in state are a “massive challenge”.

