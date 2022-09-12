London Underground services were suffering severe disruption on Monday morning due to “power supply problems”, Transport for London (TfL) said.

Services were temporarily suspended on the Victoria line at around 7am, while major stations including King's Cross, Oxford Circus and Highbury & Islington were evacuated and closed due to the power faults.

King's Cross Underground station had reopened by 9:30am, but Victoria line services were not stopping there or at Highbury & Islington, TfL said.

The issue also means there is no Piccadilly line service between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters, with severe delays on the rest of the line, TfL said.

The disruption comes as TfL is warning that some of its services will be busier than normal with many people visiting London to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events following the death of the Queen.

