Man, 67, dies in Brent industrial state 'attack'

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly man who suffered a life-threatening head injury on an industrial estate in north-west London.

Peter Marecheau, 67, was allegedly attacked on Abbey Industrial Estate in Alperton on Friday 9 September.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service at around 4:20pm but died in hospital on Monday.

A crime scene was put in place at the scene and police officers attended the hospital where Mr Marecheau was being treated.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday 12 September and remains in custody.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

