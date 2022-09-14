London Marathon introduces non-binary gender category

London Marathon organisers have added a non-binary gender option to applicants for the famous race.

The three gender options – male, female and non-binary – will be offered to members of the public applying for the mass participation event.

Elite athlete races, which operate under World Athletics rules, will feature male and female categories only.

London Marathon Events said it a "significant step" in making the event "truly inclusive".

Event director Hugh Brasher said: "We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

It comes the day after the Boston Marathon announced it was offering runners a non-binary gender option.

Next year’s London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April, returning to the usual spring slot following changes in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballots for the 2023 event will open on Saturday 1 October, the day before this year's race.

More than 350,000 people applied for 50,000 places in this year's run.

For the first time, runners who make it to mile 21 - generally viewed as the trickiest point in the 26.2-mile route - will be greeted by a rainbow carnival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community just after mile 21.

Jeremy Joseph, the owner of G-A-Y and Heaven nightclubs in London, has helped to organise Rainbow Row and aims to raise £110,000 for 10 charities by completing his 12th London Marathon.

