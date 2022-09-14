A man convicted of nine counts of child rape has been jailed for 32 years.

Treva Thrower, 45, of Beckenham was also found guilty of sexual assault of a child and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child, at Croydon Crown Court in May.

Thrower physically assaulted his victim if she resisted him and took photos of the child that he threatened to upload it to the internet if she told anyone what was happening, the court heard.

He was sentenced to 32 years in prison at the same court on Monday 12 September.

The offences took place between 2014 and 2018 and the victim disclosed the abuse at school in 2019.

Thrower went on the run before handing himself into police, having deleted all the contents of his mobile phone.

Detective Constable Tracey Brocklesby, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said: “This prison term reflects the horror this child went through at the hands of Thrower.

“Throughout his trial he provided no account to the court and was both disruptive and manipulative throughout the proceedings, causing unnecessary distress to this very brave victim.

“I hope this sends out a clear message to those who inflict such harm – we will do everything in power to identify you and bring you to justice.”

Thrower will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.