Sharon Osbourne tells Rags Martel why she joined the crowds

Sharon Osbourne was among the thousands of people who gathered to watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

"I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," she told ITV News.

Asked what the Queen meant to her, the former X Factor judge replied "Stability".

"No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her."

Queen Elizabeth II pictured greeting Sharon Osbourne during a Women in Business Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2007 Credit: PA

Ms Osbourne, 69, and Black Sabbath frontman husband Ozzy are in the process of relocating back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for more than 20 years.

The couple, who married in 1982, are to move to their 120-year-old Grade II listed property, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking of the move, Ms Osbourne said last month: "It’s just time. America has changed so drastically.

"It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now."

She was one of thousands of mourners who flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing Buckingham Palace, with viewing areas declared full ahead of the procession starting.

