Chris Kaba's family will be allowed to view the footage of the moment he was fatally shot by a police officer last week, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made contact with lawyers for the 24-year-old's family to discuss the police body-worn cameras and helicopter footage from the incident, The Guardian reported.

An IOPC spokesperson said discussions had begun with the family's lawyers about "how we can facilitate their viewing”.

Mr Kaba, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on Monday 5 September, following a police pursuit that ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The scene in Kirkstall Gardens after the fatal shooting Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer involved in the incident was suspended from duty amid a murder investigation into the father-to-be's death.

The IOPC denied that public pressure had led them to investigating the officer for homicide offences.

"Our decision to launch a criminal investigation was based solely on our review of the evidence which indicated a criminal offence may have been committed," the watchdog said.

Meanwhile, the body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers said "we have nothing to hide".

"We agree the family should be able to see the footage," Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh told the Evening Standard. "No one should make up their minds before they see what happened.

"The officer should not have been suspended and should be allowed to go back to work.”