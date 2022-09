More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral.

The west London airport announced that 15% of its 12,000 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.

The airport said it wants to ensure the skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute national silence as the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey nears its end shortly before noon.

No flights will be allowed to take off or land from 15 minutes before the silence starts until 15 minutes after it ends.

Departures and arrivals will also be halted during the arrival of the funeral cortege and procession at Windsor Castle, and diverted around the castle during the private family service on Monday night.

British Airways – the most-affected airline – will cancel 100 short-haul flights due to the restrictions.

Virgin Atlantic said it will cancel four flights.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Heathrow, Nats (the air traffic control provider) and airlines are supporting the ceremonial aspects for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

“As a mark of respect, operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday.”

Planes have already been banned from flying below a certain altitude over parts of London during the Queen’s coffin procession.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the ban has been enforced as part of wider security arrangements, and applies to “aircraft” including personal jets, small balloons, kites and parachutes.

This will create a “protective blanket” over the restricted areas, but will not affect commercial flights because they operate above the altitude limits, said a spokesperson for the regulator.

Aircraft are not permitted to fly below 2,500 feet above mean sea level within central London until 7am on September 19, with potential for this time limit to be extended.

