Three Tube stations to close before Queen’s funeral to avoid overcrowding

Three central London Tube stations will be closed on the morning of the Queen’s funeral to prevent overcrowding.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that passengers will be prevented from starting or ending journeys at Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner stations for “most of the morning” on Monday.

The transport body said it “will aim to reopen stations” after the funeral at Westminster Abbey – which will be at around noon – to help people leaving the Westminster area.

Green Park station will be exit-only between 10am and 8pm.

Many buses in central London will be diverted due to road closures.

TfL also announced that buses will pull over “if it is safe and practical to do so” and switch their engines off during the one-minute silence on Sunday at 8pm and the two-minute silence on Monday at around 11.55am.

St James’s Park is one of three Tube stations that will be closed on Monday morning Credit: Fotomatador/Alamy/PA

TfL said: "As people come to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, areas around Westminster, Waterloo and Trafalgar Square, as well as along the South Bank, will be exceptionally busy. This will lead to busy services and station closures.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our city moving and ensure that people can travel safely over the long weekend, including cancelling all planned engineering works and enhancing some services."

Transport bosses have warned that London will experience "unprecedented travel demand" in the coming days.

Routes in and out of the capital will encounter disruption over the weekend and until after the Queen’s funeral, with planned closures of motorways paused and more than 100 Heathrow Airport flights cancelled.

The west London airport announced on Thursday that 15% of its 12,000 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.

Travel operators are scheduling night trains and extra services to cope with the demand of thousands of people travelling to London to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Roads immediately surrounding Buckingham Palace have been closed and are accessible only on foot.

Getting around London from Friday 16 to Monday 19 September:

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit London Credit: PA

Elizabeth lineThe Elizabeth line will run a special service with twelve trains per hour on the central section (Paddington-Abbey Wood) on Sunday 18 September to provide further transport options for customers.

BusesDue to road closures, some buses will stop short of their destination, be on diversion and/or run a reduced frequency. These changes will remain in place into next week.

WalkingParts of London will be very busy. The Westminster area will be exceptionally busy as ceremonial events take place.Walking journeys may take longer due to crowds and road closures associated with ceremonial events.

CyclingSome cycle routes will be impacted by road closures, such as C3.Santander Cycles will operate as normal, but some docking stations may be closedIf you are using your own bike and want somewhere safe to leave it, cycle parking can be found at most Network Rail stations.

RoadsRoad closures will be in place across the weekend, and will significantly increase on the day of the State Funeral.

These closures will remain in place into next week.

Taxi and private hireTaxi and private hire services will be affected by the road closures and some taxi ranks will be suspended.

There are a number of temporary ranks in place around central London.

CoachesVictoria Coach Station will be closed due to road closures in the area. Coaches will be diverted to Hillingdon and Wembley Park.

River servicesRiver services will be operating as normal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...