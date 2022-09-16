Two police officers stabbed in central London

Two police officers have been stabbed in Leicester Square in central London, and are both being treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man with a knife at around 6am.

“Taser was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

:He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time,” the force said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

The incident is not being treated as terror related, police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the incident and said that attacks on the police “will not be tolerated.”

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling. These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

He appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

More follows...