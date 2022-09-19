Road closures in place for the Queen's funeral are not likely to be lifted until Monday evening and motorists on some roads surrounding London are being advised to find alternative routes.

Motorists hoping to access the A3, A4, A40 and A41 were being advised by Transport for London (TfL) to use alternative routes on Monday afternoon due to slow-moving traffic, while traffic on the North Circular had cleared and was "flowing well".

Drivers are still blocked from some roads around central London while extensive road closures remain in place. Motorists are still being advised to check before they travel, allow extra time for the journey and expect long delays.

Central London road closures in place on Monday afternoon:

Vauxhall, Battersea, Chelsea and Albert Bridges are all closed.

M4 eastbound is closed at J3

The A4 is closed between Central London and Windsor

Waterloo Bridge and York Road are closed.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes in these areas:

Hammersmith Gyratory System - traffic is slow on all approaches to the

Northbound in Fulham Palace Road

Westbound in Lillie Road.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy had warned that trains will be “extremely busy” and on Monday the organisation advised passengers leaving London after the ceremony to hang around cafes and pubs to avoid overwhelming train services.

A post on Twitter from the rail network’s account read: “Cafes, pubs and other hospitality providers around London are expected to be open this afternoon, so please don’t rush home immediately following the state funeral and final procession so you can continue marking this historic day and help ease pressure on the rail network.”

It came as mourners travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral were forced to instead watch the ceremony on their phones due to railway disruption.

No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.

With many local roads closed in central London, there were bus diversions and no coach services to or from Victoria.

Monday saw one of the UK’s biggest transport operations as mourners descended on London and Windsor.

Around 250 extra train services were planned.

Three Tube stations – Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner – closed for most of Monday morning to avoid being overcrowded, while more than 100 Heathrow Airport flights were cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing proceedings at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

The west London airport announced that 15% of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday would be disrupted.

British Airways – the most-affected airline – cancelled 100 short-haul flights due to the restrictions.

Transport for London recorded 2.08 million Tube journeys on Sunday.

That was up 16% on the same day a week earlier and was slightly above pre-coronavirus levels.

National Highways lifted roadworks and suspended planned motorway closures across England.

