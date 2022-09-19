Penny Lancaster takes to the streets to police Queen’s funeral procession

Former model Penny Lancaster has been helping to police the Queen’s funeral procession on the streets of central London.

The TV presenter, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, completed her training to become a special police constable for City of London Police in April 2021.

She was seen making her way through busy crowds in the area surrounding Westminster and Buckingham Palace on Monday while wearing the red and white chequered sleeve and cap bands of the force.

Video tweeted by Derbyshire Live’s Adam Toms showed her moving between members of the public and waiting to see the procession pass by.

Lancaster began volunteering with the force after appearing in the Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime, in which celebrities swapped their day jobs with those of emergency service professionals.

In November last year, Sir Rod spoke about her move on The Graham Norton Show, saying: “She trained for eight months, and she loves it. I backed her all the way.

“She says she loves giving something back, but more importantly she wants to protect the city she loves.”

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster meeting the Queen in 2016 Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA

The Queen’s funeral marks the conclusion of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen, outstripping the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

Lancaster met the Queen, and the new King, on a number of occasions when her husband performed for them and during charity events throughout the years.

Last week, she recalled fond memories of dancing with the King on his 60th birthday during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

She also praised the late monarch for her “omnipresence” as “she could be everywhere all of the time for everyone”.

Sir Rod and Lancaster have been married since 2007.

Other celebrities have been seen paying tribute to the late monarch, with David Beckham queuing for more than 12 hours to see the Lying in State on Friday.

Sharon Osbourne joined the line on Wednesday, telling ITV News "it was just wonderful to have her."

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, 51, attended the historic event on Thursday with her mother Sue, and said she had “experienced a moment in history”.

Detailing her experience on Twitter, she said: “Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful.”

