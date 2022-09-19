US President Joe Biden got caught in traffic on his way to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

The armoured vehicle, nicknamed the Beast, was held up outside a Pret a Manger store near Marble Arch in Westminster shortly after 8am on Monday.

Joe Armitage, a 27-year-old political consultant, filmed the moment and said members of the public attempted to approach the car when it stopped but were halted by police.

“Everybody was aghast when the massive motorcade with half a dozen outriders came to a complete stop and the president of the United States came into view, just a metre away,” Mr Armitage, from London, said.

“People attempted to walk up to his window but were quickly ordered away.”

The motorcade, which included several security vehicles, was later filmed driving past Hyde Park before the US president’s arrival at Westminster Abbey shortly after 10am.

Mr Biden, who wore his black suit with an American flag pin, white handkerchief in his pocket and held his glasses in his hand, was sat 14 rows back on the south transept behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic.

The First Lady, Jill Biden, was in a black skirt suit with bejewelled buttons and a simple black headband. She sat beside Switzerland’s representative.

The 2,000 or so attendees, led by King Charles and other members of the Royal Family, observed a two-minute period of silence that was mirrored across the UK, before singing the national anthem.

The King was seen reading silently from the Order of Service during the prayers while the Queen Consort, seated to his left, listened intently.

King Charles III follows behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral Credit: PA

The coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard and carries the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers containing plants from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

A note on the coffin read: "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

At the King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism: rosemary for remembrance; myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in Her Late Majesty's wedding bouquet in 1947; And English oak, which symbolises the strength of love.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...