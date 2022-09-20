An elderly man has died after being hit by a bin lorry in Bromley on Tuesday morning,

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in The Grove, West Wickham, at 7:20am but the pedestrian, in his late 80s, died at the scene.

His next of kin are yet to be informed, the Metropolitan Police said.

The driver of the refuse lorry stopped at the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing, police said.

A Met statement said: "Police were called at 7:20am on Tuesday 20 September to reports of a collision involving a refuse lorry and a pedestrian in The Grove, West Wickham.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. The pedestrian, a man aged in his late 80s, died at the scene."

Bromley Council confirmed that the lorry was not a council or contractor vehicle.

"Our condolences and thoughts are particularly with family and friends at this time," a council spokesperson added.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1169/20Sep.

