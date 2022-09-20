A man is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a suspected hit-and-run in Lambeth in the early hours of Tuesday.

The man, in his 40s, was found seriously injured on Wandsworth Road in south west London at around 1am.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition, Metropolitan Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam footage from drivers in the area at the time of the collision.

"At this early stage we believe the pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car which failed to stop at the scene," a police statement said.

"Urgent enquiries are taking place to trace the driver."

Road closures are in place and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Witnesses are asked to call the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD301/20Sep.

