When London's biggest food charity heard good food was being thrown away outside Westminster Abbey, it was swift to act.

People waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state were not allowed to take their snacks inside the abbey and had to leave them behind.

The Felix Project, based in south east London, was alerted by the Scout Association that a lot of food was being thrown in the bin.

Now, tonnes of produce confiscated from people waiting in the queue is being used to boost its supplies.

The Felix Project warned last week that it is facing huge demand from families in food poverty.

"We were absolutely blown away by the volume of surplus food from the queue," the Felix Project's chief executive Charlotte Hill told ITV News.

"We already distribute to 1,000 community organisations who are all telling us they could take more food."

One of those organisations is the Evelyn Community Store in Lewisham. It collects weekly donations from the Deptford hub and helps over 100 families in the area.

People who use the store receive around £30 worth of food for a weekly fee of £3.50.

One volunteer, Ian, helps out at the community store before work and himself relies on the service as part of his weekly food shop.

Those who use the service say they couldn't imagine life without it.

A mum with a family of five said the community store is "perfect" and enables her to get fresh food for her children.

The service has been running for three years, but demand for it is still growing.

"We can only get a certain amount of food," Evelyn Community Store volunteer and co-founder Natasha Ricketts told ITV News.

"And what we don't want to do is start compromising on what we're giving to our families."

More than half of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Living Wage Foundation this month said they have used a food bank over the past year, with many paying more visits in recent months.

Around a quarter of a million people queued to view the Queen's coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall in London.

