Members of the public hoping to visit the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace following the monarch's death will be able to do so later this week.

While the Queen’s close family members continue a period of mourning, galleries at royal residences will reopen to visitors on Thursday 22 September, the Royal Collection Trust said.

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her time in her final years, will reopen a week later on Thursday 29 September.

However, the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews will not resume for the public again this year, the trust added.

The Queen in the Picture Gallery of Buckingham Palace with then-Korean president Geun-Hye, in 2013 Credit: PA Archive

Special displays marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will also not reopen at the royal residences.

The trust, which is responsible for the care of the royal art collection and manages the public opening of the official residences of the King, will reopen its London shop on Thursday.

It "strongly advised" pre-booking tickets to guarantee entry to the royal galleries.

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

The Queen’s family members are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall in London.

