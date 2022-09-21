London is facing an all-out bus strike in October by more than 2,000 drivers who say they will walk-out until their pay dispute is resolved.

More than 2,000 London bus drivers employed by Arriva plan to strike continuously from 2am on Tuesday 4 October, union Unite announced on Wednesday.

The strike will affect routes throughout North London.

The drivers are seeking a pay increase "in line with the real inflation rate," Unite said.

"Arriva has totally failed to address the strength of feeling among our members as they see their rates of pay eroded," Unite regional officer Steve Stockwell said in a statement.

"The company needs to return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets workers' reasonable expectations."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the firm, which is owned by the German-based rail company Deutsche Bahn, "has put profits before people".

Arriva said it is "disappointed" with the decision and said the pay rise it has already offered drivers is "generous".

Alex Jones, Operations Director for Arriva UK Bus London, said the firm had offered an increase "far higher than most workers are receiving from their employers at a time of considerable economic pressure".

"Any pay settlement must be affordable and strike action is counter-productive, harms the communities and customers we serve, and damages bus travel at a time when we should all be focused on building recovery from the pandemic," he said.

"We are continuing discussions with Unite, with the aim of securing a positive outcome that delivers a fair and affordable pay rise for bus workers across the region."

It comes as widespread strike action is planned among train drivers next month, with walk-outs at 12 train companies on 1 October and 5 October in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will strike on 1 October.

